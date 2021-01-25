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Sorcery POWERED by GASLIGHTING & Jesuit Casuistry | FOX (V) Faction False History Narrative FAILING
Skullcap SaVant
Skullcap SaVant
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47 views • January 25, 2021
◄Originally posted on 7/30/2020 to YouTube►

#2020YearZero #VCipher #SecretHistory

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PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8

Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant

Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant

Part 2 of this video can be found on my Patreon at: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant

Primer Playlists:

2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d

Resources -

St Francis Hotel: https://www.stfrancishotel.co/vinyl/we-fall-together

Ultimate Gaslighting Article: https://forge.medium.com/prepare-for-the-ultimate-gaslighting-6a8ce3f0a0e0

Cambridge Analytica and Psychological Manipulation: https://themindunleashed.com/2020/01/propaganda-machine-cambridge-analytica-leaks-psychological-manipulation-global-scale.html

Antifa and Youth Liberation Front take over the Northwest:https://www.zerohedge.com/political/seattle-police-abandon-residents-antifa-uses-twitter-facebook-organize-nationwide

Lies about the Portland Riots: https://pjmedia.com/columns/victoria-taft/2020/07/26/10-big-fat-lies-youre-being-told-about-the-portland-riots-n675861

Virtue Signaling of the Narcissists and Psychopaths: https://reason.com/2020/07/07/narcissists-psychopaths-and-manipulators-are-more-likely-to-engage-in-virtuous-victim-signaling-says-study/

Tulsa, OK: Excavation of "Race Massacre" (or something more NATIVE): https://www.npr.org/sections/live-updates-protests-for-racial-justice/2020/07/14/890785747/excavation-begins-for-possible-mass-grave-from-1921-tulsa-race-massacre

Gen ZBELLION War Game Article: https://theintercept.com/2020/06/05/pentagon-war-game-gen-z/

113,000 Bitcoin Hack: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/bill-gates-elon-musk-twitter-accounts-hacked-nigerian-bitcoin-scam-over-53000-stolen

Bitcoin Twitter Hack Tracking: https://decrypt.co/36356/following-the-bitcoin-how-the-twitter-hackers-are-cashing-out

NYT "Supposedly" Interviews Bitcoing Hackers: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/nyt-interviews-4-twenty-somethings-who-claim-responsibility-twitter-hack

COMEX Gold Deliveries Skyrocketing: https://www.voimagold.com/insight/why-physical-gold-delivery-on-the-comex-in-new-york-is-elevated

Riot Curfew Lockdown map: https://abcnews.go.com/US/locations-george-floyd-protests-curfews-national-guard-deployments/story?id=70997568

Three Gorges Dam continues to FAIL: https://asiatimes.com/2020/07/three-gorges-dam-deformed-but-safe-say-operators/

Chinese SEED War: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/agricultural-warfare-people-are-receiving-mysterious-unsolicited-packages-seeds-mail

America the Failed State: https://unherd.com/2020/06/covid-has-exposed-america-as-a-failed-state/

America Collapsing like Rome did: https://medium.com/@charliestephen6/7-revealing-ways-america-is-collapsing-as-rome-did-68a57e493ce3

George Webb and Paul Cottrell Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qSqsLb4H4WQ&;feature=youtu.be

UN Censored Article (history spin): https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2020/07/14/europe-uncensored-an-online-warning-shot/

DHS Afraid of Mask Wearers: https://themindunleashed.com/2020/07/leaked-docs-show-dhs-is-afraid-that-masks-will-make-facial-recognition-useless.html

UFO's and FOUND Technology Continue to Surface: https://themindunleashed.com/2020/07/pentagons-top-secret-ufo-unit-to-brief-senate-as-ex-official-says-off-world-vehicles-found.html

NEOWISE Comet Analysis: https://morningporridge.com/the-morning-porridge/f/blains-morning-porridge---july-20-2020-time-of-the-comet

TESLA Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UQ7U_pft3Qw&;feature=youtu.be

Trevor Milton (CEO of NIKOLA) Podcast Interview: https://www.podbean.com/media/share/dir-u8mh8-997a6c1?utm_campaign=w_share_ep&;utm_medium=dlink&utm_source=w_share

TESLA Boring Company Conspiracy teaser: https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/valet-stand-parking-garage-world-gets-one-step-closer-calling-bllshit-musks-las-vegas
Keywords
bitcoinmetaphysicsoutbreakslaveryfinancial collapsewizard of ozresetozarkv shaped recoverycoronaviruscovidv steganographythetadc parasite networkv ciphercurrent waryear zerobitcoin standardemerald citychittav nousfox factionsecrets revealed
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