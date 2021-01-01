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Lockdown: Global Conditioning
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215 views • January 01, 2021
The Very Opinionated Kate Wand Show

"Lockdowns are the ultimate operant conditioning chamber."
A short film about the purposes of lockdowns.

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"There is a divide between those who believe that man has a soul, and possesses free will, and those who believe that man is a tool which should be shaped into whatever form necessary to benefit the greater good of society. This is the existential debate of every era."

Lockdown: Global Conditioning
Based on an original essay by Kate Wand.

Show Host / Narration: Kate Wand
Artistic Team: K. Wand & W.G. Gervais
Audiovisual / Editing / Producer: W.G. Gervais

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Show Notes:

https://www.wbcsd.org/Overview/Panora...
https://archive.is/vvYKC
McLeod, S. A. (2018, January, 21). Skinner - operant conditioning. Simply Psychology. https://www.simplypsychology.org/oper...

Full show notes & works at very-opinionated.com

*** FAIR USE NOTICE *** These Videos May Contain Copyrighted (© ) Material. The Use of Which Has Not Always Been Specifically Authorized by The Copyright Owner. Such Material is Made Available to Advance Understanding of Ecological, Political, Human Rights, Economic, Democracy, Scientific, Moral, Ethical, Social Justice Issues, Teaching, and Research. It is believed that this Constitutes a ”Fair Use” of Any Such Copyrighted Material as Provided For in Section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In Accordance With Title – 17 U.S.C. Section 107, This Material is Distributed Without PROFIT to Those Who Have Expressed a Prior General Interest in Receiving Similar Information For Research and Educational Purposes. For More § 107 . Limitations on exclusive rights: Fair use40 https://www.copyright.gov/title17/92c... ** This video is for Educational Use. ** Non-Commercial video...for self-educational purpose only. **
Keywords
maskvaccinecontrolslaveryconditioninglockdowncovid-19the very opinionatedkate wand showconditioning chamber
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