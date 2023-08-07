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The Weaponization of Public Health - LTC (Ret.) Pete Chambers - Freedom Alive® Ep60
Liberty Counsel
Liberty Counsel
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71 views • August 07, 2023

Take a look at what’s happening in the military today and learn how you can help defend our soldiers’ constitutional rights with Lieutenant Colonel (Ret.) Pete Chambers. Dr. Chambers is one of six Green Berets Special Operations Flight Surgeons in the world. He was at Ground Zero shortly after the Twin Towers fell on 9/11. He’s served on multiple Special Forces combat deployments and most recently at the border. But now Dr. Chambers has a greater mission. As a doctor, he took an oath to first do no harm. So he recently became a whistleblower and is speaking out against how soldiers are being injured, and some even found unresponsive, as the result of the Department of Defense’s nefarious partnership with Big Pharma.-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

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Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

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Originally premiered October 23, 2022, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

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freedomlibertyvaccinethreatliberty counselcovidmat stavervaccine passports
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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