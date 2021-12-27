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We are winning the war!
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831 views • December 27, 2021
Vernon Coleman, December 22, 2021
Please note: this is a special Wednesday Review for the 22nd December 2021. In his 300th video (many of which were deleted by YouTube), retired medical doctor and international best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman, traces the history of the covid fraud from its beginnings, predicts what governments will do in 2022 and explains why we are winning the war.
https://www.vernoncoleman.org
https://www.astandinthepark.org
https://www.awakenedpages.co.uk
https://www.thelightpaper.co.uk
https://www.EarthNewspaper.com
Please note: this is a special Wednesday Review for the 22nd December 2021. In his 300th video (many of which were deleted by YouTube), retired medical doctor and international best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman, traces the history of the covid fraud from its beginnings, predicts what governments will do in 2022 and explains why we are winning the war.
https://www.vernoncoleman.org
https://www.astandinthepark.org
https://www.awakenedpages.co.uk
https://www.thelightpaper.co.uk
https://www.EarthNewspaper.com
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