Miles Guo: US Will Be Rule-Maker for Digital Currencies, Don’t Be Fooled by CCP Anymore

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5/17/2021 Miles Guo: The US will be the final rule-maker for the digital currencies. The bitcoin and its alike will be gone, but H Coin will be the future. Don’t be fooled by any of the tricks played by the CCP or its puppet entrepreneurs before its collapse.