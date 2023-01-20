Episode 384: Darkened Pulpits: The History and Hirelings of Social Justice

Full description at: http://bit.ly/3XML21Q

Darkened Pulpits: The History and Hirelings of Social Justice is a book written by Patrick Wyett. I have a very frank conversation with Patrick regarding the source of Truth and how God’s word shines through the ‘Whose Who’ involved in social justice.

This book delves into the history of Social Justice in a way that I have not seen so well researched and simply articulated. The critical points in the book are connecting the dots of the secularist, humanists, communist, educators, business leaders and the many pulpits that are darkened by this daemonic subterfuge. Who are the 'Hirelings' in the pulpits that have undone foundational truth? How has their teachings impacted family, church, culture and politics in the U.S. as well as the world?

I am highly impressed with Darkened Pulpits. Patrick names names with clear delineation of who major pastors are and their interwoven relationships with the purveyors this twisted ideology that has spawned the ‘Modernist Movement,’ the ‘Business Model Church,’ ‘Seeker Friendly,’ the ‘Emergent Church,’ and ‘Neo-Evangelicalism;’ a litany just to wet your whistle with. We even talk about ‘Liberation Theology’ a bit during the Interview.

