© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#27~ God told Rg Stair Jesus was coming by October 3 2021
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • June 22, 2021
False WITNESS brother Stair said " God told Me there would be a 1000 people at a gathering before he dies ~ and after he Dies Jesus would come within 6 months. Plus he would see the Pope and then be Killed. The False Witnes Rg Stair's Words have been already Proven to be Lies of his own spirit~ Not True Word's from God Himself. When God Speaks to Anyone and it is Truly From GOD ~ It Will Come To Pass. Time Will Certainly SEAL The Lying Hypocrites Testimony & His Legacy ~ God Bless & May Almighty God Deliver Anyone from The Beguiling and Delusions of False Witness Rg Sair is my Prayer
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
https://thefinalwitness.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.