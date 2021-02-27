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2/24/2021 Miles Guo: Interpret the agenda of CCP’s 20th National Congress, this National Congress is the time when the Chinese people will fully return to the North Korean era and Mao Zedong’s era. It will be a critical moment on whether to wage a war on Taiwan as well as a new beginning to take down the U.S. dollar, take down the U.S., eliminate the White people, and conquer the world. The CCP’s Academy of Social Science has been researching on how to enable Xi to legally cultivate the next “Hua Guofeng” (i.e., Xi’s successor) and how to ensure that both people and the country belong to Xi
2/24/2021 郭先生直播：二十大“开启中共和中国人民新篇章”的意义，中国人彻底回到毛时代！确定打台湾的关键时刻！也是干掉美元、干掉美国、灭白和征服世界的新开始！研究习如何培养下一个“华国锋”