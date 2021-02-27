BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

2/24/2021 Miles Guo: Interpret the agenda of CCP’s 20th National Congress, this National Congress is the time when the Chinese people will fully return to the North Korean era and Mao Zedong’s era.
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
10 views • February 27, 2021
G-Translators on GTV：https://gtv.org/user/5ed199be2ba3ce32911df7ac

2/24/2021 Miles Guo: Interpret the agenda of CCP’s 20th National Congress, this National Congress is the time when the Chinese people will fully return to the North Korean era and Mao Zedong’s era. It will be a critical moment on whether to wage a war on Taiwan as well as a new beginning to take down the U.S. dollar, take down the U.S., eliminate the White people, and conquer the world. The CCP’s Academy of Social Science has been researching on how to enable Xi to legally cultivate the next “Hua Guofeng” (i.e., Xi’s successor) and how to ensure that both people and the country belong to Xi
2/24/2021 郭先生直播：二十大“开启中共和中国人民新篇章”的意义，中国人彻底回到毛时代！确定打台湾的关键时刻！也是干掉美元、干掉美国、灭白和征服世界的新开始！研究习如何培养下一个“华国锋”
Keywords
chinawarroombioweaponccphongkongcovid19gnewshydroxychloroquinehcqccpvirusunrestrictedgtvbgymilesguotakedownccpnewfederalstateofchinawhisleblowermovementwenguiyanlimenglimenggtranslatorsludedryannfscgetter
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Gut-Muscle Connection: Fermented Foods May Influence Muscles Via Gut, Review Says

The Gut-Muscle Connection: Fermented Foods May Influence Muscles Via Gut, Review Says

Petra Stone
A natural rinse revolution: Why alcohol-free colloidal silver mouthwash is changing oral care

A natural rinse revolution: Why alcohol-free colloidal silver mouthwash is changing oral care

HRS Editors
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: The evolution of vaccine schedules and the importance of informed consent

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: The evolution of vaccine schedules and the importance of informed consent

Belle Carter
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: The battle over medical education that could change how parents make decisions

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: The battle over medical education that could change how parents make decisions

Belle Carter
Experts Recommend 10-Minute Daily Exercise Routine to Improve Sleep

Experts Recommend 10-Minute Daily Exercise Routine to Improve Sleep

Coco Somers
Study Links Higher Physical Activity to Slower Cognitive, Motor Decline in Parkinson&#8217;s

Study Links Higher Physical Activity to Slower Cognitive, Motor Decline in Parkinson’s

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy