This Saint News 1/18/2026

This week: Wikipedia is very Left leaning these days... we'll find out how it got that way. And did you know that you're supposed to wake up in the middle of the night? The Justice Department has opened an investigation into Minnesota officials. The fires in Argentina are a lot like the fires in Hawaii. And Los Angeles. Will 2026 be the year AI changes everything forever? I'll show you proof that at least some of those people out there are being paid to protest. And when all that is said and done fam, we'll end with some Fun Stuff.





How Wikipedia Got Captured

https://x.com/i/status/2011838789962862690





The technocracy movement. What your president is bringing

https://x.com/i/status/2010491038171897912





The American economy is now growing faster than China.

https://x.com/i/status/2012140279965401446





Binary Thinking And Its Blind Spots

https://x.com/i/status/2011177349132534058





We are a nation of petulant children politically and the sacred honor is at an all-time low, which is why the contradiction is so high and nothing seems to get better.

https://x.com/i/status/2009363152912163271





Y’all need to wake up and realize that all of our leaders on both sides are pouring gasoline on the fire to make us hate each other.

https://x.com/i/status/2009689242650526068





The federal reserve is now under criminal investigation!

https://x.com/i/status/2010566862271295743





Proof that all the left-wing riots and protests nationwide are coordinated and financially backed.

https://x.com/i/status/2010456730484826181





More than half of O1B visa applications are now influencers and Only Fans models

https://x.com/i/status/2009991091584717059





Crazy STAR WARS fight in a Shopping Mall..🤯

https://youtu.be/ncfpyfoJr38?si=ams5Jh56oWFwJv9W





2026 Will Change AI Forever | Here's Why

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wf_Sh69MLOQ