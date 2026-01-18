BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

This Saint News 1/18/2026
DFlirt
DFlirt
31 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • 1 day ago


Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week: Wikipedia is very Left leaning these days... we'll find out how it got that way. And did you know that you're supposed to wake up in the middle of the night? The Justice Department has opened an investigation into Minnesota officials. The fires in Argentina are a lot like the fires in Hawaii. And Los Angeles. Will 2026 be the year AI changes everything forever? I'll show you proof that at least some of those people out there are being paid to protest. And when all that is said and done fam, we'll end with some Fun Stuff.


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews


How Wikipedia Got Captured

https://x.com/i/status/2011838789962862690


The technocracy movement. What your president is bringing

https://x.com/i/status/2010491038171897912


The American economy is now growing faster than China.

https://x.com/i/status/2012140279965401446


Binary Thinking And Its Blind Spots

https://x.com/i/status/2011177349132534058


We are a nation of petulant children politically and the sacred honor is at an all-time low, which is why the contradiction is so high and nothing seems to get better.

https://x.com/i/status/2009363152912163271


Y’all need to wake up and realize that all of our leaders on both sides are pouring gasoline on the fire to make us hate each other.

https://x.com/i/status/2009689242650526068


The federal reserve is now under criminal investigation!

https://x.com/i/status/2010566862271295743


Proof that all the left-wing riots and protests nationwide are coordinated and financially backed.

https://x.com/i/status/2010456730484826181


More than half of O1B visa applications are now influencers and Only Fans models

https://x.com/i/status/2009991091584717059


Crazy STAR WARS fight in a Shopping Mall..🤯

https://youtu.be/ncfpyfoJr38?si=ams5Jh56oWFwJv9W


2026 Will Change AI Forever | Here's Why

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wf_Sh69MLOQ

Keywords
trumpcomedyhollywooddeep statepropagandademocratisraelmusicwarnwoconspiracyrepublicanminnesotaelon muskepstein
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Democratic senators push tech firms to crack down on &#8220;non-nude sexualized&#8221; AI content

Democratic senators push tech firms to crack down on “non-nude sexualized” AI content

Laura Harris
Ohio appeals court restores portions of pro-life law

Ohio appeals court restores portions of pro-life law

Laura Harris
U.S. military signals imminent intervention in Iran as European officials sound alarm and nations urge evacuations

U.S. military signals imminent intervention in Iran as European officials sound alarm and nations urge evacuations

Zoey Sky
Venezuelan opposition leader presents her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Trump

Venezuelan opposition leader presents her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Trump

Jacob Thomas
U.S. to suspend immigrant visa processing for citizens of 75 countries under new policy

U.S. to suspend immigrant visa processing for citizens of 75 countries under new policy

Laura Harris
Trump declares war on Tech Giants to halt soaring electric bills, forces data centers to fund new power plants

Trump declares war on Tech Giants to halt soaring electric bills, forces data centers to fund new power plants

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy