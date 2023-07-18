Orlando Pulse Survivors Now Preach Christ - Luis Ruiz & Angel Colon (Part 1) - Freedom Alive® Ep7

Experience the powerful testimony of two men who went from LGBT mass-shooting survivors, to evangelists for Christ.





“It’s not gay to straight, it’s lost to saved.” -Luis Ruiz

“It’s a heart issue.” – Angel Colon

