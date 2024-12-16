BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
You're in a Psychological [trade] War: UFOs play a part as BreakAways
50 views • 4 months ago

Glenn Beck is already using the 1938 Orson Welles radio drama rendition of H.G. Well's Sci-Fi book War of the Worlds as a comparison to put fear into you so you can be controlled further.

Far more than in the books 'Dr. Mary's Monkeys' + 'Me & Lee' "Exiled Brain Surgeon: DARPA Mind Control, Quantum Biology & Sunlight Medicine | Dr. Jack Kruse." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SiBFtwbyv44 : I already realized much of this due to having read the above books & what I discuss in this video; however, this ties/fits together in here too!


Only one of many in skies over New Jersey https://t.me/QDisclosure17/71820

De jure vs. De facto : A Matrix?

https://annavonreitz.com/dualcitizenship2.pdf

The Hidden Truth About Light: Is Space Really Empty?:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RvjZFU1YcbU

https://cdn.mc-weblink.sg-mktg.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

Realize: BreakAways aren't always bad guys!

It's rather like, Ayn Rand's book/movie "Atlas Shrugged."

The government tells us "We know the drones are not a threat, but we don't know [exactly] where they're coming from." That's because the BreakAways have a technology that doesn't depend on Corporate's Greater [controlled] GRID.

Corporate-banker-"government" parasites have been propagandizing the World these sovereigns are the bad guys causing civil decline; while it is the opposites who are enslaving/blackmailing/sucking mankind's energy-vibrations.

https://annavonreitz.com/bilateralbanking.pdf

economyrothschildfrauddevilliabilitycreditsovereigndebtnationalpublicbanksvotinglucifercontractimpersonationcoanda
