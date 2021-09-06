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Antifa Shooting Attack in Olympia Wa. Medical Rally
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112 views • September 06, 2021
Breaking: A shooting occurred in Olympia, Wash. where antifa came to confront anti-vaccine mandate protesters. Antifa accounts are saying it was one of their comrades who fired.
https://t.me/Andy_Ngo/2962
More on the incident with artical link.
On Saturday, armed antifa tried to attack a medical freedom protest in Washington state but was forced to retreat when met w/the event’s right-wing security. Antifa then shot one of the men & fled. The shooting follows recent antifa shooting in Portland. https://thepostmillennial.com/antifa-shoots-right-wing-activist-at-washington-state-capitol-anti-vaccine-mandate-protest?utm_campaign=64470
https://t.me/Andy_Ngo/2962
More on the incident with artical link.
On Saturday, armed antifa tried to attack a medical freedom protest in Washington state but was forced to retreat when met w/the event’s right-wing security. Antifa then shot one of the men & fled. The shooting follows recent antifa shooting in Portland. https://thepostmillennial.com/antifa-shoots-right-wing-activist-at-washington-state-capitol-anti-vaccine-mandate-protest?utm_campaign=64470
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