© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Christian Video Vault: Satanic Hollywood's War On God (Full Movie) [20.11.2021]
Follow
0
Share
Report
145 views • November 21, 2021
This is the entire epic full length film, Hollywood's War On God. Hollywood's War On God is a mind-blowing, eye-popping documentary that reveals how satanic forces are using Hollywood's most memorable movies and most popular actors to propagate an ancient lie in fulfillment of Biblical prophecy. Learn how these movies are initiating the masses into a Gnostic worldview that will culminate in a 'strong delusion' as the world joins Satan & the final Antichrist in their war on God.
Some of the movies addressed in this film are:
The Da Vinci Code starring Tom Hanks
The Matrix & Constantine starring Keanu Reeves
Fight Club starring Brad Pitt
Truman Show starring Jim Carrey
Pleasantville starring Toby Maguire
Total Recall starring Arnold Swarzenegger
From Hell starring Johnny Depp
League of Extraordinary Gentleman starring Shawn Connery
Harry Potter starring Daniel Radcliffe
Bladerunner starring Harrison Ford
Vanilla Sky, Eyes Wide Shut & Minority Report starring Tom Cruise
and many others.
SECTION LINKS & TIMES
0:00 - Introduction
1:26 - The Da Vinci Code
8:06 - Gnostic Background
14:59 - The Da Vinci Code Continued
19:54 - V for Vendetta
40:54 - The Matrix
1:07:46 - Donnie Darko
1:09:08 - Fight Club
1:11:28 - Dark City
1:14:40 - Stigmata
1:19:04 - Pleasantville
1:24:56 - Eyes Wide Shut
1:27:15 - Minority Report
1:28:56 - Vanilla Sky
1:33:40 - Battlefield Earth
1:36:58 - 2010: The Year We Make Contact
1:37:19 - Harry Potter
1:42:55 - A.I. Artificial Intelligence
1:44:30 - Total Recall
1:46:29 - League of Extraordinary Gentleman
1:47:28 - Truman Show
1:59:12 - X-men
2:01:26 - Closing Message of Hope
All credit goes to Good Fight Ministries for this film. If the film edified you, please consider buying it on DVD or donating to Good Fight Ministries: https://www.goodfight.org/
168 views Nov 20, 2021
Christian Video Vault
8.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/pTjznoEmCfk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtBvO5YdROe5CWU41KVde4Q
Some of the movies addressed in this film are:
The Da Vinci Code starring Tom Hanks
The Matrix & Constantine starring Keanu Reeves
Fight Club starring Brad Pitt
Truman Show starring Jim Carrey
Pleasantville starring Toby Maguire
Total Recall starring Arnold Swarzenegger
From Hell starring Johnny Depp
League of Extraordinary Gentleman starring Shawn Connery
Harry Potter starring Daniel Radcliffe
Bladerunner starring Harrison Ford
Vanilla Sky, Eyes Wide Shut & Minority Report starring Tom Cruise
and many others.
SECTION LINKS & TIMES
0:00 - Introduction
1:26 - The Da Vinci Code
8:06 - Gnostic Background
14:59 - The Da Vinci Code Continued
19:54 - V for Vendetta
40:54 - The Matrix
1:07:46 - Donnie Darko
1:09:08 - Fight Club
1:11:28 - Dark City
1:14:40 - Stigmata
1:19:04 - Pleasantville
1:24:56 - Eyes Wide Shut
1:27:15 - Minority Report
1:28:56 - Vanilla Sky
1:33:40 - Battlefield Earth
1:36:58 - 2010: The Year We Make Contact
1:37:19 - Harry Potter
1:42:55 - A.I. Artificial Intelligence
1:44:30 - Total Recall
1:46:29 - League of Extraordinary Gentleman
1:47:28 - Truman Show
1:59:12 - X-men
2:01:26 - Closing Message of Hope
All credit goes to Good Fight Ministries for this film. If the film edified you, please consider buying it on DVD or donating to Good Fight Ministries: https://www.goodfight.org/
168 views Nov 20, 2021
Christian Video Vault
8.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/pTjznoEmCfk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtBvO5YdROe5CWU41KVde4Q
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.