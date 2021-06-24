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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1319 - Catherine Engelhardt - Report on the attack
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30 views • June 24, 2021
McKenzie, believing that Catherine had hit her 12-year-old daughter earlier in the day, entered the school without being checked through security and waited for Catherine in the hallway. She then confronted Catherine, who refused to speak to her until she got a security pass. McKenzie responded by shoving her against a wall, before choking her unconscious.
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