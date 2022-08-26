Phone Shields for EMF Protection

Cell phone radiation is a real concern, and people are becoming aware of its harmful effects. Hi, I'm Tivon from Fix the World Morocco. Let me explain to you how a cell phone works. Data travels on towers that are mounted on the buildings from your provider down to your phone. The problem is that data, those signals, when they come to your phone, also go through your body. Studies have shown that people have complained of illnesses, sleepless nights, mood swings, and stress, all coming from the harmful effects of EMF, all coming from your cell phone. So what can you do right now to protect yourself? This is our new orgone shungite phone shield which helps protect you from cell phone radiation. Let me explain how it works. It absorbs and transforms the signals into more compatible energy with the body. Our Orgone EMF protection phone shields can be used on your cell phone, on your laptop computer, on your Wi-Fi router box, or anywhere you have a Wi-Fi signal. We are running some special deals so that you can purchase enough shields to protect everyone in your family. We're selling these phone shields in a variety of colors, and you can get them in sets of two or sets of five and special offers in the link below. At Fix the World Morocco we've been making our handmade EMF protection products since 2017 and we’ve shipped all over the world to many thousands of customers. If you have any questions you can contact or view the many videos we’ve created that explain the science and testimonies behind each of our products. Be sure to visit our website FTWProject.com ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ This YouTube channel has other related video clips regarding Orgonite, Shungite and EMF Protection. Please check them out : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_32... ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ MORE INFORMATION: CUSTOMER PRODUCT REVIEW TESTIMONIALS: https://www.ftwproject.com/customer-t... SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH AND DOCUMENTATION FOR OUR PRODUCTS: https://www.ftwproject.com/orgone-ene... OUR PRODUCTS AND SPECIAL OFFERS: SLEEPING PODS FOR EMF PROTECTION: https://ftwproject.com/orgone-energy-... PHONE SHIELDS FOR EMF PROTECTION: https://ftwproject.com/phone-shields-... PYRAMIDS FOR EMF PROTECTION: https://ftwproject.com/orgonite-pyram... CHARGE PLATES FOR EMF PROTECTION: https://ftwproject.com/orgonite-charg... GARDENING SETS: https://ftwproject.com/orgonite-for-y... EXTRA SHUNGITE PRODUCTS: https://ftwproject.com/the-power-of-s... TILES FOR EMF PROTECTION: https://ftwproject.com/shungite-orgon... EMF PROTECTION PENDANTS: https://ftwproject.com/free-orgonite-... EMF PROTECTION BRACELETS: https://ftwproject.com/emf-protection... CONTACT US: https://www.ftwproject.com/contact-2/ CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL Website: https://www.ftwproject.com/ Youtube channel link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_32... Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/FTW-Project-... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shungite_or... *this description may contain affiliate links. When you click them, I may receive a small commission at no extra cost to you. I only recommend products and services that I've used or have experience with.