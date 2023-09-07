New California Water Rationing Rule To Cut Water Use 20% In Some Communities By 2025

The state of California now wants to cut water usage in the whole state
by incremental levels year by year. Even if, California is not in a
drought. Does this make sense when California's population is
decreasing? That makes it seem like the California government wants to
decrease the population more. Also, this is a power grab by the state to
takeover water resources from local communities.
