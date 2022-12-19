New World Order Is Reloading For Round #2, So You Better Buckle Up for 2023-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-DEC 19 2022

Today on the Podcast we will do a little prognosticating about what 2023 may or may not have in store for us. We will base this on not baseless conspiracy theory, but on what did transpire in the time period we are now calling Round #1, the years 2020 through 2022. The New World Order is not retreating, in fact, they appear to be reloading. Are you ready for what comes next?



"Therefore they sacrifice unto their net, and burn incense unto their drag; because by them their portion is fat, and their meat plenteous. Shall they therefore empty their net, and not spare continually to slay the nations?" Habakkuk 1:16,17 (KJB)

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, Jared Kushner and Elon Musk were just accidentally intentionally "spotted" hanging out together at the World Cup Finals in Qatar, I wonder what that means? It means something. Speaking of Jared Kushner, he just started Affinity Partners hedge fund that opened its doors with $2,000,000,000.00 in petty cash on day one of operations. I wonder where all that cash came from. (not really). Here's a fun fact – did you know that the Kingdom Holding Company and the private office of Prince Alwaleed bin Talal are the second largest investors in Twitter? It's true. Hmm, I wonder what all these seemingly unrelated items have to do with each other? (I don't really wonder, I know). Did you know that the New York Times published a swastika-shaped crossword puzzle to celebrate the first day of Hanukkah? They did, and what about the Spartan Virus and Mein Kampf? Man, oh man. Get ready for Round #2 of the New World Order, coming soon to a theater near you in 2023, you heard it here first. All this and more on the Podcast.

