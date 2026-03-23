It Begins and Ends with Israel – The Storm Is Upon Us

John Michael Chambers delivers a sweeping biblical and strategic overview of the moment we are living in—a moment that begins and ends with Israel, and a president who descended a golden escalator not just to run, but to finish the fight JFK started.





Everything begins and ends with Israel. The old legacy system—built on centralized banking and political control—is on the brink of collapse. Conflicts in the Middle East are not random. They are the dismantling of the core. And as Israel's influence is disrupted, the ripple effect will touch financial markets, governments, and everyday lives across the globe.





But the new system is ready. Decentralized. Blockchain. QFS. Cryptocurrencies. All waiting to take center stage as the old crumbles.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.