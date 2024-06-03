ADRENOCHROME IS THEIR DRUG





Why do almost a million children disappear from the US alone every year?





Adrenochrome is childrens blood that has been adrenalized through the terrorizing of a child before death to increase the adrenaline in bloodstream before extraction. The user believes adrenochrome extends life. It also has hallucinogenic properties.





To the people who say you can just buy synthetic adrenochrome so theres no point in taking it from children, don't understand the joy these demonic people get from torturing and harming children. Synthetic isn't the real thing.





I'm sorry to shake your fragile world made of cupcakes and sugarplums. There is real evil that exists.





Does adrenochrome actually exist?





Like most conspiracy theories, there is truth to small parts of the adrenochrome story.





Adrenochrome is not completely made-up – it is a chemical compound that is produced by the oxidation of adrenaline.





The SpinOff reported it can be used – though it does not appear to be widely used – to slow blood loss by promoting blood clotting in open wounds. It found most sellers state its source is synthetic.





Psychiatrists Abram Hoffer and Humphrey Osmond in the 1950s claimed that adrenochrome can form in the brain and may play a role in mental illnesses. They speculated that high doses of vitamin C and niacin could cure schizophrenia by reducing adrenochrome in the brain.





Other studies testing the use of megavitamin therapy to treat schozophrenia did not confirm any benefits of the treatment.





There have also been mentions of adrenochrome in fiction, which may be helping to back up the idea of adrenochrome as a recreational drug.

It features briefly in Hunter S Thompson’s Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas – both the book and the movie adaptation:





In the story, the character Dr Gonzo says there is only one source of the drug – the adrenaline glands from a living human body.





“It’s not good if you get it out of a corpse,” he says.

In the novel A Clockwork Orange, there is also a mention of ‘drencrom’ as an addition to the cocktail Moloko Plus.





There is no evidence that adrenochrome is widely used by celebrities – particularly those in Hollywood – as a hallucinogenic drug, or for any other purpose.





There is also no evidence that it is harvested from children who are part of a trafficking ring.

And there is no evidence of any link between adrenochrome and celebrities contracting the coronavirus.





