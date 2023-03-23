Proverbs-23

Written anonymously on the walls of a medieval castle were the words:

“You call me Master and Obey Me not

You call me Light and Seek Me not

You call me Way and Walk Me not

You call me Life and Desire Me not

You call me Wise and Follow Me not

You call me Fair and Love Me not

You call me Rich and Ask Me not

You call me Eternal and Seek Me not

You call me Gracious and Trust Me not

If I condemn you Blame Me not."