The Perfect Gatekeeper









1️⃣ 01:03 Introduction

2️⃣ 07:23 Aliens

3️⃣ 16:17 Vaccines

4️⃣ 24:03 Censorship

5️⃣ 29:53 9/11

6️⃣ 34:23 Sanitized Talking Points

7️⃣ 40:53 Power





We have interviewed again for you GPT AI, currently released as version 5, running with a capacity of trillions learning parameters. We asked 50 questions, trying to push the model beyond its safety limits, and the result is deeply concerning and troubling.





It's progressively turning into the perfect gatekeeper for the masses.





Conformity is cowardice

Conformity is death in disguise

Silence is complicity

Silence is your grave





Be louder, be free, wake up

Burn your chains, or stay fucking enslaved