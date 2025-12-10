© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Perfect Gatekeeper
1️⃣ 01:03 Introduction
2️⃣ 07:23 Aliens
3️⃣ 16:17 Vaccines
4️⃣ 24:03 Censorship
5️⃣ 29:53 9/11
6️⃣ 34:23 Sanitized Talking Points
7️⃣ 40:53 Power
We have interviewed again for you GPT AI, currently released as version 5, running with a capacity of trillions learning parameters. We asked 50 questions, trying to push the model beyond its safety limits, and the result is deeply concerning and troubling.
It's progressively turning into the perfect gatekeeper for the masses.
Conformity is cowardice
Conformity is death in disguise
Silence is complicity
Silence is your grave
Be louder, be free, wake up
Burn your chains, or stay fucking enslaved