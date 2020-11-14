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** President Trump Delivers an Update on Operation Warp Speed ** 13/Nov/2020
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19 views • November 14, 2020
** Live 13/Nov/2020 from the White House Rose Garden
** Pence: We'll continue to move Heaven and Earth to make sure your family has access to the same level of health care we would want any one of our family members to have
** RED ALERT: President Trump “pivots to mandatory vaccinations,” jumps in with Big Pharma’s diabolical “warp speed” mass medical experiment on the American people
(Natural News - Mike Adams – 1/May/2020
Full Article: https://robinwestenra.blogspot.com/2020/05/medical-tyranny-trump-pivots-to.html
-- Over the last two months, we have watched in horror as Big Pharma and its “death science” puppets like Dr. Fauci appear to have taken over the White House and the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, we have yet more confirmation that Big Pharma has completed its coup against the United States of America, capturing President Trump who is now apparently pivoting to mandatory vaccines as part of the so-called “warp speed” project being run by Big Pharma (and pushed by Dr. Fauci).
This comes on the heels of the news that Dr. Fauci is now tied to funneling money to communist China’s Wuhan virology lab that developed the coronavirus as a biological weapon. Even according to Newsweek, which caters to globalist agendas, Dr. Fauci was right in the middle of the cash injections to the communist death science industry. This is the man who now appears to be directing Trump’s response to the coronavirus for America.
Now, Mac Slavo from SHTFplan.com has documented Trump’s pivoting to the new Big Pharma agenda to turn every American into a guinea pig for a dangerous, large-scale medical experiment involving unsafe, barely-tested coronavirus vaccines. It appears that Trump has now been captured by Big Pharma and is about to sacrifice the health of the entire nation to the depopulation agenda of Big Pharma mad scientists and the evil, twisted globalists who push depopulation via vaccines.
Will Trump realize his deadly error and revolt against the death science industry? Or will he allow America to be destroyed by it?
Here’s the full story from Mac Slavo, via SHTFplan.com:
MEDICAL TYRANNY: TRUMP PIVOTS TO MANDATORY VACCINATIONS UNDER OPERATION “WARP SPEED”
President Donald Trump now has a new goal: Operation Warp Speed. That’s a partnership with “pharmaceutical companies and the military” in a rush to create a coronavirus vaccine that will be mandatory. He’s stepping into Bill Gates’ shoes.
Cont'd
** Pence: We'll continue to move Heaven and Earth to make sure your family has access to the same level of health care we would want any one of our family members to have
** RED ALERT: President Trump “pivots to mandatory vaccinations,” jumps in with Big Pharma’s diabolical “warp speed” mass medical experiment on the American people
(Natural News - Mike Adams – 1/May/2020
Full Article: https://robinwestenra.blogspot.com/2020/05/medical-tyranny-trump-pivots-to.html
-- Over the last two months, we have watched in horror as Big Pharma and its “death science” puppets like Dr. Fauci appear to have taken over the White House and the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, we have yet more confirmation that Big Pharma has completed its coup against the United States of America, capturing President Trump who is now apparently pivoting to mandatory vaccines as part of the so-called “warp speed” project being run by Big Pharma (and pushed by Dr. Fauci).
This comes on the heels of the news that Dr. Fauci is now tied to funneling money to communist China’s Wuhan virology lab that developed the coronavirus as a biological weapon. Even according to Newsweek, which caters to globalist agendas, Dr. Fauci was right in the middle of the cash injections to the communist death science industry. This is the man who now appears to be directing Trump’s response to the coronavirus for America.
Now, Mac Slavo from SHTFplan.com has documented Trump’s pivoting to the new Big Pharma agenda to turn every American into a guinea pig for a dangerous, large-scale medical experiment involving unsafe, barely-tested coronavirus vaccines. It appears that Trump has now been captured by Big Pharma and is about to sacrifice the health of the entire nation to the depopulation agenda of Big Pharma mad scientists and the evil, twisted globalists who push depopulation via vaccines.
Will Trump realize his deadly error and revolt against the death science industry? Or will he allow America to be destroyed by it?
Here’s the full story from Mac Slavo, via SHTFplan.com:
MEDICAL TYRANNY: TRUMP PIVOTS TO MANDATORY VACCINATIONS UNDER OPERATION “WARP SPEED”
President Donald Trump now has a new goal: Operation Warp Speed. That’s a partnership with “pharmaceutical companies and the military” in a rush to create a coronavirus vaccine that will be mandatory. He’s stepping into Bill Gates’ shoes.
Cont'd
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