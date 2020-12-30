© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Judges SLUSH Funds Illegal part 1
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
467 views • December 30, 2020
Original video Notes below. Uploaded by LivingLawSociety.org
William WAGENER
26.5K subscribers
NOW we KNOW WHY Michael J. Jackson can NOT get justice in L.A....according to documents shown herein, by Dr. Shirley Moore, It would appear that Los Angeles Judges, have been running a crooked SLUSH FUND for a long time, and Certificates of Participation and their crooked use should bring Jail time to judges... got a comment on how to restore Accountability, when Judges are almost never even challenged for re-Elections ?
William WAGENER
26.5K subscribers
NOW we KNOW WHY Michael J. Jackson can NOT get justice in L.A....according to documents shown herein, by Dr. Shirley Moore, It would appear that Los Angeles Judges, have been running a crooked SLUSH FUND for a long time, and Certificates of Participation and their crooked use should bring Jail time to judges... got a comment on how to restore Accountability, when Judges are almost never even challenged for re-Elections ?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.