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Only PUREBLOODS will survive the vaccine...
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221 views • November 21, 2021
Only PUREBLOODS will survive the vaccine...
Situation Update, Nov 19, 2021 - Only PUREBLOODS will survive the vaccine / radiation holocaust being unleashed against humanity
0:00 Intro
5:05 Announcement
6:25 PUREBLOODS
22:25 Magnetosphere
34:35 Radiation
47:25 Smallpox
Bill Gates' "prediction" of a smallpox outbreak is a cover story to explain away the awful festering sores that people who have taken the mark of the beast
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ldPiEqbd08c7/
Situation Update, Nov 19, 2021 - Only PUREBLOODS will survive the vaccine / radiation holocaust being unleashed against humanity
0:00 Intro
5:05 Announcement
6:25 PUREBLOODS
22:25 Magnetosphere
34:35 Radiation
47:25 Smallpox
Bill Gates' "prediction" of a smallpox outbreak is a cover story to explain away the awful festering sores that people who have taken the mark of the beast
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ldPiEqbd08c7/
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