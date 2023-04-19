https://gettr.com/post/p2ery9x53b3

4/17/2023 【Miles Insight】Brother Changdao shared his thoughts on the significance of the NFSC members attending the hearing on crime in New York City held by the Congress Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. He also pointed out that the goal of the NFSC is to take down the CCP and that we must not get involved in US bipartisan politics!

4/17/2023 【Nicole看七哥】长岛哥讲述新中国联邦人现场参加美国国会联邦政府武器化委员会在纽约举行的听证会的意义，并指出新中国联邦的目的是灭共，我们绝不参与美国两党政治!

