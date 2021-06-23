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FULLY VACCINATED? PROTECTED RIGHT? WRONG. THE VACCINE DOES NOTHING. THE VACCINE WILL KILL YOU
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112 views • June 23, 2021
SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw
Breakthrough my ass. Who ever heard of thousands of people getting a disease that they were "vaccinated" for. What bullshit this is. "Extremely effective"...yes at getting you sick. Mask up they say? Again with that crap. And they wind up pushing it on the kids. Bastards. Hang them all.
Breakthrough my ass. Who ever heard of thousands of people getting a disease that they were "vaccinated" for. What bullshit this is. "Extremely effective"...yes at getting you sick. Mask up they say? Again with that crap. And they wind up pushing it on the kids. Bastards. Hang them all.
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