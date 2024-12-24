BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Unlocking Child Development with Poetry: Insights from Patsy Dunstan
4 months ago

⏱️⏱️VIDEO CHAPTERS⏱️⏱️:


00:00:00 - Introduction to Interactive Poetry Books

00:04:56 - Creating Engaging Poems for Children

00:09:41 - Exploring Different Forms of Poetry

00:14:30 - Inspiration Behind Writing Poetry Books

00:19:27 - The Impact of Poetry on Critical Thinking

00:24:09 - Encouraging a Love for Reading in Children

00:28:54 - Interactive Alphabet Verse for Young Learners



What better way to introduce young children to the letters of the alphabet, the backbone of the English language, than through poetry.



Young children are fascinated with verse and learn them effortlessly. In one section of the workbook, the author also introduces shape poems to children.



The alphabet poems and shape poems are followed by questions. This combination of poems and questions provides a meaningful experience for young children as they are also learning about sound, building vocabulary, learning to be more creative, developing critical thinking skills and enhancing fluency.



The activities in this workbook allow children to practice and reinforce basic skills.



This workbook is also an effective tool for older children for whom English is a second language.



This workbook can become your child’s companion at the park, laundromat, home, on the bus, train, car or even on vacation.



Let’s consciously promote a healthy learning experience for our children and help them become lifelong READERS.


https://podopshost.com/yayadiamond

