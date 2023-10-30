BOOK OF REVELATION SERIES #7

Take a deep dive into the last book of the Bible to explore God's final chapter for planet earth. Revelation holds a special blessing for the listener, as well as being the prophetic book of instructions for those seeking knowledge, wisdom and discernment from the Almighty Creator.
Welcome back to letter number five to the church at Sardis. We discover in the letter this week that there is no initial compliment--as there was for the first four churches. Instead, we find a church who has self-inflicted difficulties. From the outside, the church at Sardis appears to be one way, but is actually the total opposite.
