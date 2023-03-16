Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Charlie Robinson: Life After the Collapse of American Empire
49 views
channel image
Geopolitics & Empire
Published Yesterday |

Author Charlie Robinson discusses the globalist's octopus of control and their domination agenda. He's concerned with the push for supranationalism and regional integration (e.g. North American Union). He explains how he recently predicted a banking crisis at Anarchapulco ahead of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse and urges people to keep their savings outside of banks to prep for the coming CBDC system. He comments on México, the decline of U.S. Empire, peak wokeism, and how he still remains optimistic about the future.


*Support Geopolitics & Empire:

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors


**Visit Our Sponsors

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

Nomos Time Bank https://www.nomos.net

Borderless Health Insurance http://www.borderlesshealthinsurance.com


About Charlie Robinson

Website http://theoctopusofglobalcontrol.com

Books http://theoctopusofglobalcontrol.com/buy-the-books

Twitter https://twitter.com/macroaggressio3


About Charlie Robinson

Charlie Robinson is the author of The Octopus of Global Control, a controversial and humorous book that takes quotes from over 500 witnesses to some of history’s greatest events, and uses them to piece together and expose a century-long plan for world domination.


He is also the co-author of the #1 Best Selling book The Controlled Demolition of the American Empire written with Jeff Berwick from The Dollar Vigilante, now available on Amazon.


When he isn’t writing books, he’s the host of the Macroaggressions podcast which can be found on iTunes, Spotify, I Heart Radio, Rokfin, YouTube, and Ickonic. He also is the co-host of the wildly popular roundtable podcast, The Union of the Unwanted, with Sam Tripoli (Tin Foil Hat), Ricky Varandas (The Ripple Effect), and Midnight Mike (OBDM).


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
mexicoww3silicon valleycashless societynorth american unionworld governmentamerican empiregreat resetcbdcswokeism

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket