Charlie Robinson: Life After the Collapse of American Empire

Author Charlie Robinson discusses the globalist's octopus of control and their domination agenda. He's concerned with the push for supranationalism and regional integration (e.g. North American Union). He explains how he recently predicted a banking crisis at Anarchapulco ahead of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse and urges people to keep their savings outside of banks to prep for the coming CBDC system. He comments on México, the decline of U.S. Empire, peak wokeism, and how he still remains optimistic about the future.
Website http://theoctopusofglobalcontrol.com
Books http://theoctopusofglobalcontrol.com/buy-the-books
About Charlie Robinson
Charlie Robinson is the author of The Octopus of Global Control, a controversial and humorous book that takes quotes from over 500 witnesses to some of history’s greatest events, and uses them to piece together and expose a century-long plan for world domination.
He is also the co-author of the #1 Best Selling book The Controlled Demolition of the American Empire written with Jeff Berwick from The Dollar Vigilante, now available on Amazon.
When he isn’t writing books, he’s the host of the Macroaggressions podcast which can be found on iTunes, Spotify, I Heart Radio, Rokfin, YouTube, and Ickonic. He also is the co-host of the wildly popular roundtable podcast, The Union of the Unwanted, with Sam Tripoli (Tin Foil Hat), Ricky Varandas (The Ripple Effect), and Midnight Mike (OBDM).
