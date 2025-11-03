Red Pill Nation Hangout #464





1. Another case of Get Woke Go Broke by Hollywood as the Movie “One Battle After Another” Tanks

2. Peace deal worked out between Israel and Hamas, Nobel Committee refuses to acknowledge it

3. Antifa ratchets up activity in Portland, journalist Nick Sortor arrested, Portland Police under suspicion

4. YouTube is getting even greedier

5. Trucker Convoy activists Tamara Lich and Chris Barber sentenced, no jail time included

6. GoFundMe in big trouble, opened up 1.5 million pages for charities without telling them





