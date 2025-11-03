© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #464
1. Another case of Get Woke Go Broke by Hollywood as the Movie “One Battle After Another” Tanks
2. Peace deal worked out between Israel and Hamas, Nobel Committee refuses to acknowledge it
3. Antifa ratchets up activity in Portland, journalist Nick Sortor arrested, Portland Police under suspicion
4. YouTube is getting even greedier
5. Trucker Convoy activists Tamara Lich and Chris Barber sentenced, no jail time included
6. GoFundMe in big trouble, opened up 1.5 million pages for charities without telling them
Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee, please subscribe there as well
Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble
