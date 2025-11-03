BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Red Pill Nation Hangout #464
Neroke-5
5 views • 1 day ago

Red Pill Nation Hangout #464


1. Another case of Get Woke Go Broke by Hollywood as the Movie “One Battle After Another” Tanks

2. Peace deal worked out between Israel and Hamas, Nobel Committee refuses to acknowledge it

3. Antifa ratchets up activity in Portland, journalist Nick Sortor arrested, Portland Police under suspicion

4. YouTube is getting even greedier

5. Trucker Convoy activists Tamara Lich and Chris Barber sentenced, no jail time included

6. GoFundMe in big trouble, opened up 1.5 million pages for charities without telling them


https://galactecfire.com/product/dont-be-shilly-t-shirt/


Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee, please subscribe there as well https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8


Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-413605


https://www.patreon.com/c/RedPillNation


https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed

https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/

https://www.minds.com/Neroke

https://gab.ai/Neroke5

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/

https://neroke1.tumblr.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05

https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive

https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts

https://mewe.com/i/nerokefive

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

https://www.instagram.com/neroke20202/

https://discord.com/channels/508053770907680770/508053771444813828

https://kick.com/neroke05

https://www.twitch.tv/neroke5



Keywords
newspoliticsculturered pillmanosphere
