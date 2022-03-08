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Globalist Regime Wages War on Whites: If You Can't Kill Them, Make Them Kill Each Other
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657 views • March 08, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
As the invasion of Ukraine continues, the U.S. faces the threat of the globalist deep state and the enforcement of no-fly-zones which could escalate the war with Russia. Now, corrupt politicians and employers are discriminating against Russians who do not denounce Putin, actively enforcing favoritism for Ukraine. ESPN whistleblower Trevor Adams joined the Stew Peters Show Monday to discuss the war on Christianity, political division, and more.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwr96h-globalist-regime-wages-war-on-whites-if-you-cant-kill-them-make-them-kill-e.html
As the invasion of Ukraine continues, the U.S. faces the threat of the globalist deep state and the enforcement of no-fly-zones which could escalate the war with Russia. Now, corrupt politicians and employers are discriminating against Russians who do not denounce Putin, actively enforcing favoritism for Ukraine. ESPN whistleblower Trevor Adams joined the Stew Peters Show Monday to discuss the war on Christianity, political division, and more.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwr96h-globalist-regime-wages-war-on-whites-if-you-cant-kill-them-make-them-kill-e.html
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