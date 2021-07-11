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TASA - July 05, 2021 - 2) We continue to move forward in all fronts - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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30 views • July 11, 2021
We are getting restitution for everybody who has been affected by this scam not only in America but around the world. Each one of the Vaccine was promoted as vaccine may have different agenda. It looks that there is a test going on to claim ownership of human GMOs and running experiments to control them remotely.
For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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