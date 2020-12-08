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Catastrophic Solar System Events PART1 - Barry Setterfield - Genesis Science Research
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75 views • December 08, 2020
Welcome to this first session in a 2-part series on Catastrophic Events in the Solar System. Initially it was thought that the abundance of craters on the inner planets and moons through the entire solar system were the left-overs from planet formation. But in the last year, data analysis has given us a timeline of the catastrophic events causing the craters. Moreover, this also appears to link in with earth geology. In part 1, we present what actually happened to cause all this chaos, and in part 2 we will examine the timing. Stay tuned for part 2, coming soon.
More info:
https://www.barrysetterfield.org
More info:
https://www.barrysetterfield.org
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