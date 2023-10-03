The Revolution Is Upon Us

The antichrist forces have taken over virtually every American and Western institution. We are witnessing the collapse of any residual restraint as the vestiges of Christian and European civilization collapse; our near future is dark. Mass murder always accompanies these revolutions from Castro's Cuba, the French Revolution, Russian Revolution, Chinese Revolution and even the Revolution in the Book of Esther when the Jews took over a multi-cultural empire. There is one, and only one, institution that can reverse this but, sadly, they too have been silenced due to fear (of the Jews) and ignorance (lies of the Jews). The pulpits can reverse this -- now is not the time to fear or disbelieve.