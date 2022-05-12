Pharma Willingly Omitted Safety Data and Should Be Indicted for Fraud: Dr. Mike Yeadon

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"... although correlation isn't causation, reasonable criterion have been applied to examine the relationship between injections and the events and is absolutely clear cut that these are the cause of death mechanistically the design of these products was knowingly deficient in a number of ways."
Credit: https://rumble.com/v14dtuu-michael-yeadon-phd-principle-3.html