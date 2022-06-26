Russians had Already Stopped Shooting, Ours Began to Shoot, and the Russian Soldiers Hid us back in the Basement So that We Wouldn’t Be Killed. 062622

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When they packed us… well, they tied our hands, searched what we had, the Russians had already stopped shooting, ours began to shoot, and the Russian soldiers hid us back in the basement so that we wouldn’t be killed.”
◾️The Ukrainian military, who voluntarily surrendered in the Gorskoye region (LPR), told how Russian servicemen saved them from shelling by their own colleagues.