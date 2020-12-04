Miles Guo: Asylum status is absolutely safe，Meng Jianzhu shall take full responsibility of the CCP’s expansion of its oversea intelligence and military in the past 17 years

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郭先生直播（节选）：政治庇护绝对安全，只要拿到移民局收据编号，任何人即使是美国总统都无权遣返；孟建柱是中共海外情报军事扩张的罪魁祸首，在过去十七年里，从湄公河惨案、马来西亚槟城碧桂园森林城项目等等；孟建柱的三个好友是王岐山、孙力军和江志成，最大的受害者不是老百姓，是中共内部政法委系统和百万共产党员；以孟建柱为首的中共对中国人形象的损害和给世界带来的威胁，五十年到一百年都无法消除
#闫丽梦博士 #班农 #郭文贵 #GTranslators #秘密翻译组 #TAKEDOWNTHECCP #SimultaneousInterpretation #新中国联邦 #TheNewFederalStateOfChina #Whistleblowermovement #CCPliedAmericansdied #WarRoomPandemic #DrYan