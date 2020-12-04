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Miles Guo: Asylum status is absolutely safe，Meng Jianzhu shall take full responsibility of the CCP’s expansion of its oversea intelligence and military in the past 17 years
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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13 views • December 04, 2020
Miles Guo: Asylum status is absolutely safe - no one, including the U.S. President can send you back to home country if you have a receipt number; Meng Jianzhu shall take full responsibility of the CCP’s expansion of its oversea intelligence and military in the past 17 years, from Mekong River massacre, the Project City of Country Garden in Penang, Malaysia; Meng Jianzhu and his best friends Wang Qishan, Sun Lijun and Alvin Jiang, the worst kind of victims are CCP’s insiders working in politics and legal affairs committee system and millions of CCP members; adverse effect to Chinese people’s image and threat to the world caused by Meng Jianzhu and the CCP cannot go away within 50 to 100 years

郭先生直播（节选）：政治庇护绝对安全，只要拿到移民局收据编号，任何人即使是美国总统都无权遣返；孟建柱是中共海外情报军事扩张的罪魁祸首，在过去十七年里，从湄公河惨案、马来西亚槟城碧桂园森林城项目等等；孟建柱的三个好友是王岐山、孙力军和江志成，最大的受害者不是老百姓，是中共内部政法委系统和百万共产党员；以孟建柱为首的中共对中国人形象的损害和给世界带来的威胁，五十年到一百年都无法消除

#闫丽梦博士 #班农 #郭文贵 #GTranslators #秘密翻译组 #TAKEDOWNTHECCP #SimultaneousInterpretation #新中国联邦 #TheNewFederalStateOfChina #Whistleblowermovement #CCPliedAmericansdied #WarRoomPandemic #DrYan
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warroomccpgnewsstevebannonccpviruslimengyangtvmilesguotakedownccpnewfederalstateofchinastandwithhongkongwhisleblowermovementwenguiyanlimenglimenggtranslators
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