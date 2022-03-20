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A Miracle? What is it?
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50 views • March 20, 2022
What is a miracle? Something amazing that can't be explained, right? Well, miracles may not be as mysterious as you think. This video looks at miracles from an entirely different perspective to that which you hear in the churches. The churches talk about miracles all the time, but it's always in the context of you receiving health and wealth supernaturally, and on demand. Jesus hated this kind of attitude. But that doesn't mean he was against miracles... he just wanted us to appreciate what real miracles are all about.
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