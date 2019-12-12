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5,135 Secret Patents, NDAA 2020, Afghan Papers, & The Great American Shakedown By Both Reps & Dems (MIRRORED)
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194 views • December 12, 2019
5,135 Secret Patents, NDAA 2020, Afghan Papers, & The Great American Shakedown By Both Reps & Dems (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel neverlosetruth2 Kafka at:-
https://youtu.be/UP_EMdzaLyk
So much is happening so fast, and much of what is happening reveals the lies Americans have heard from their Republican & Democrat "leaders." We should hear outrage. We hear hardly a peep.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Mirrored from YouTube channel neverlosetruth2 Kafka at:-
https://youtu.be/UP_EMdzaLyk
So much is happening so fast, and much of what is happening reveals the lies Americans have heard from their Republican & Democrat "leaders." We should hear outrage. We hear hardly a peep.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
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