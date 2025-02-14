BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How to Adjust to the Break-In Period | FAQ
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
71 followers
63 views • 2 months ago

Protect Yourself from the EMF Onslaught - https://store.docofdetox.com/collections/essential-energy

📺 Watch the full video here: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/8bf17087-42fb-45bf-9edc-c270ecaf03cd

If you’re new to our energy plates, you may wonder about the break-in period. How long should you wear them? What if they feel too strong? In this video, we explain why the body may need time to adjust to structured light energy and how you can gradually ease into wearing your pendant for optimal results. 

Most users adapt within a few days to a week, but every body is different. Listen to your body, increase usage as comfortable, and enjoy the benefits!

🔗 Have more questions? Drop them in the comments or reach out to us!

Protect Yourself from the EMF Onslaught - https://store.docofdetox.com/collections/essential-energy


Keywords
emfcell towersemf protectionemf radiationvaccinesurvival5gwarvirusbluetoothnano technologycovidplandemic
