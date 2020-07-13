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Jumala tuo valon elämääsi. Annukka ja Tommi Suonpää
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0 view • July 13, 2020
Tilaa YouTube kanava
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF0tZs5edO5AMH0JMtUmdlw
Harjavallan helluntaiseurakunta facebook
https://www.facebook.com/Harjavallan-Helluntaiseurakunta-402378923276517/
Kotisivu
http://www.harjavallanhelluntaiseurakunta.fi/
Matias Suonpää
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCikwCF8eima5f8lu4NUa1yw
Annukka Suonpää
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTRy1We95EysZhV5c37DGXg/videos
Usko TV
https://www.uskotv.fi/
Hyvä Sanoma
https://www.hsry.fi/
https://www.youtube.com/user/HSRYFI/videos
Konffa
https://www.juhannuskonferenssi.fi/?fbclid=IwAR2XKMtQd20lT6VHCKSIbfI1b_meaJBXqRsue9EkKaNeS4AZOG3dnnx7Z0E
IRR-TV
https://www.irr-tv.fi/
MARTTYYRIEN ÄÄNI
https://www.marttyyrienaani.fi/
Jerusalemin kansainvälinen kristillinen suurlähetystö, ICEJ
https://www.icej.fi/
Kristillinen alkoholisti- ja narkomaanityö ry
https://www.kan.fi/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF0tZs5edO5AMH0JMtUmdlw
Harjavallan helluntaiseurakunta facebook
https://www.facebook.com/Harjavallan-Helluntaiseurakunta-402378923276517/
Kotisivu
http://www.harjavallanhelluntaiseurakunta.fi/
Matias Suonpää
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCikwCF8eima5f8lu4NUa1yw
Annukka Suonpää
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTRy1We95EysZhV5c37DGXg/videos
Usko TV
https://www.uskotv.fi/
Hyvä Sanoma
https://www.hsry.fi/
https://www.youtube.com/user/HSRYFI/videos
Konffa
https://www.juhannuskonferenssi.fi/?fbclid=IwAR2XKMtQd20lT6VHCKSIbfI1b_meaJBXqRsue9EkKaNeS4AZOG3dnnx7Z0E
IRR-TV
https://www.irr-tv.fi/
MARTTYYRIEN ÄÄNI
https://www.marttyyrienaani.fi/
Jerusalemin kansainvälinen kristillinen suurlähetystö, ICEJ
https://www.icej.fi/
Kristillinen alkoholisti- ja narkomaanityö ry
https://www.kan.fi/
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