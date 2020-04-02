LOVE ALL LIFE Fear No Death (3) CONSCIOUS HIERARCHY

LOVE ALL LIFE Fear No Death Part 3 Conscious Hierarchy

We are souls that have thoughts, feelings, emotions, actions and reactions. Creative Responsibility is essential for the survival of the human race. Time is urgent for our awakening consciousness and humanity is overdue for a spiritual transformation beyond religion, politics, and carnal desires. Realizing our potential and remembering who we are in soul is essential to the survival of the human race.

Dianne Irene dedicates her efforts to human progression and the transformation of humanity in the context of the emergence of global consciousness. Time is urgent for our awakening consciousness.

http://www.dianneirene.com



http://www.humanprogression.org



Here are some great resources:

Dr. Michael Newton





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z-sdK...



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WsB8T...





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d1H8f...





Anthony Chene





https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-Po...



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5XrA7...





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yByEQ...





