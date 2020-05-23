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The most important vaccine video you will ever see!!
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152 views • May 23, 2020
***THIS VIDEO IS NOT MY PROPRTY...SHARING FOR INFO PURPOSES***
If Your Doctor Insists Vaccines Are Safe, Have Them Sign This Form
https://nofakenews.net/2016/03/26/if-your-doctor-insists-vaccines-are-safe-have-them-sign-this-form/?fbclid=IwAR3f2C62IcLkKt0eTcK27VV64hPs6Y0TA3tAdamN20RqWo2bSf7grXcLiFM
If Your Doctor Insists Vaccines Are Safe, Have Them Sign This Form
https://nofakenews.net/2016/03/26/if-your-doctor-insists-vaccines-are-safe-have-them-sign-this-form/?fbclid=IwAR3f2C62IcLkKt0eTcK27VV64hPs6Y0TA3tAdamN20RqWo2bSf7grXcLiFM
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