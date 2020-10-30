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ΟΛΗ Η ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΤΗΣ "ΠΑΝΔΗΜΙΑΣ" ΜΕΣΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΥΣ ΑΡΙΘΜΟΥΣ ΤΗΣ ΣΤΑΤΙΣΤΙΚΗΣ
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9 views • October 30, 2020
Όλα τα στατιστικά στοιχεία με τα συγκριτικά δεδομένα των τελευταίων ετών σχετικά με τους αριθμούς των κρουσμάτων και των θανάτων απο τα λοιμώδη νοσήματα.
ΠΟΥΘΕΝΑ δεν βλέπουμε αύξηση ούτε κρουσμάτων, ούτε θανάτων.
Μόνο μέτρα, για τα μέτρα. Και για αλότριους σκοπούς.
ΠΟΥΘΕΝΑ δεν βλέπουμε αύξηση ούτε κρουσμάτων, ούτε θανάτων.
Μόνο μέτρα, για τα μέτρα. Και για αλότριους σκοπούς.
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