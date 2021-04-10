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Word From the Lord: Perfected Bodies
Outpouring Gates
Outpouring Gates
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20 views • April 10, 2021
Heed This Message! Check the description box for the message and Scripture. If you have scripture to go along with this, please inbox me. Much Love! Use discernment

Scripture: Deuteronomy 3:24 "O Lord God, You have begun to show Your servant Your greatness and Your mighty hand, for what god is there in heaven or on earth who can do anything like Your works and Your mighty deeds?" Deuteronomy 9:26 "Therefore I prayed to the Lord, and said: 'O Lord God, do not destroy Your people and Your inheritance whom You have redeemed through Your greatness, whom You have brought out of Egypt with a mighty hand."

Message:
You are being molded into something new. Your oldness is withering away by the days, you are preparing for your new eternal body I have prepared for you. Oh how magnificent it truly is. You will love it! I am excited to see you in your perfected form. My glory is immense and knows no limits, for I AM the I AM. Please stay close to Me at all times now for your redemption draws very near. How wonderful you will be in My Paradise! Focus on this and receive joy in your heart for you are special to Me. Your heart is Mine children. I hear every prayer and heed every word. You are Mine I am yours, I save the best for My Beloveds

Love Lord Yahshua
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