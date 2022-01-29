ALEX JONES, DARK SECRETS INSIDE BOHEMIAN GROVE, Extended Cut FULL DOCUMENTARY 2005

Alex Jones presents his film in 2005, The Dark Secrets Inside Bohemian Grove, Order of Death, an amazing and horrifying look into the rites and rituals of the modern day descendants of Babylonian mystery cults. Jones' Dark Secrets: Inside the Bohemian Grove documented the (supposed) first ever hidden camera incursion into the Grove and the bizarre pagan ritual, the Cremation of Care, practiced by its members: all men, including both Presidents Bush, Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter, Colin Powell, and Henry Kissenger to name but a few. The Order of Death picks up where Dark Secrets leaves off. This new work exposes the connections between the Bohemian Club and Skull and Bones and other occult secret societies. Jones explores the roots of the Grove and its links to occult networks dating back to ancient Egypt and Babylon. This new film delves deeply into the history of the Grove where powerful men make decisions that affect the world but are completely hidden from public scrutiny. The Order of Death details how the Grove has been the backdrop for some of the most earth-shattering events in human history including the development of the Starwars program and the Manhattan Project. Jones' newest foray into revealing the occult also had him butting heads with local protesters of the Grove who, like the owl-worshippers inside, try to conceal their own occult practices. The Order of Death also features never before seen footage captured by a daring former Grove employee including an astounding look inside the owl worshiped at the Cremation of Care ritual.