The Gospel of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ vs. Jonathan Kleck's Gospel of Confoundication

In a word search sampling of almost 350 Jonathan Kleck videos, the frequency of these words being mentioned ANY time are as follows below. It is very telling... It shows how many videos the word is mentioned and how many total times. Note how far down the list Faith, Salvation, Gospel, Repent and Repentance are... Serpent and Upside Down are spoken of more often than Jesus.

253 videos Serpent 4691 times

262 videos Upside down 4165 times

260 videos Jesus 3879 times

176 videos Elohim 2839 times

214 videos Twin 2301 times

235 videos Satan 1699 times

212 videos Vatican 1564 times

183 videos Virgin 1158 times

197 videos Snake 1117 times

158 videos Demon 1111 times

151 videos Lucifer 954 times

192 videos Devil 946 times

158 videos angel of the bottomless pit 605 times

106 videos Female Twin 589 times

127 videos Penis 585 times

92 videos Semen 486 times

127 videos Vagina 479 times

117 videos Faith 377 times

112 videos Catholic 372 times

97 videos Cain 296 times

111 videos Invert 272 times

73 videos Upside Down Cross 229 times

72 videos Salvation 218 times

62 videos False Prophet 188 times

51 videos Gospel 126 times

44 videos All Seeing Eye 79 times

27 videos Repent 52 times

15 videos Repentance 31 times

10 videos Cast A Lot 20 times

