Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin 5mg pills, 7.5mg Pills, 100mg Capsules, And Pure Powder: http://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html





Ivermectin Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven) - https://sunfruitdan.co/3UB0XkV

4 Ways To Reduce Ivermectin Detox Symptoms! - https://bit.ly/41ZXK0o

The Ivermectin Aggressive Parasite Detox Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/426l0uc

Ivermectin Aggressive Anti-Cancer Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/44QiDN5





Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html





Why Ivermectin Can Make You Feel Worse Before You FEEL BETTER!





When people begin their journey using Ivermectin to detoxify their body of parasites or use it to treat cancer or other things, it can aid in treating people. They tend to expect instant, life-changing, positive, noticeable effects.





But I can tell you right now, a lot of people who start using Ivermectin tend to feel worse before they start feeling better, and in today's video, "Why Ivermectin Can Make You Feel Worse Before You FEEL BETTER!" I will explain all the reasons why, how to reduce the symptoms that make you feel worse, and much more.





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno







