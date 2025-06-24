© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin 5mg pills, 7.5mg Pills, 100mg Capsules, And Pure Powder: http://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html
Ivermectin Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven) - https://sunfruitdan.co/3UB0XkV
4 Ways To Reduce Ivermectin Detox Symptoms! - https://bit.ly/41ZXK0o
The Ivermectin Aggressive Parasite Detox Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/426l0uc
Ivermectin Aggressive Anti-Cancer Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/44QiDN5
Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html
Why Ivermectin Can Make You Feel Worse Before You FEEL BETTER!
When people begin their journey using Ivermectin to detoxify their body of parasites or use it to treat cancer or other things, it can aid in treating people. They tend to expect instant, life-changing, positive, noticeable effects.
But I can tell you right now, a lot of people who start using Ivermectin tend to feel worse before they start feeling better, and in today's video, "Why Ivermectin Can Make You Feel Worse Before You FEEL BETTER!" I will explain all the reasons why, how to reduce the symptoms that make you feel worse, and much more.
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy
Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0
Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno