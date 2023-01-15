Note - VfB habs vetted this documentary - to really get the spices flowing, I will use (((Wikipedia)))'s toilet-stained screed 💩✡😂:





Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America





Directed by Ronald Dalton Jr.

Written by Ronald Dalton Jr.

Produced by Ronald Dalton Jr.

Edited by Carl Jackson

Distributed by Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 20 December 2018

Running time : 208 minutes

Country: United States

Language: English

Budget: $8,000[1]





Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America is a 2018 film directed by Ronald Dalton Jr. The film espouses antisemitic messaging and spreads misinformation.[2] It contains antisemitic tropes, Holocaust denial, and claims of an international Jewish conspiracy.[3][4]





The film is based upon a book of the same name, also written by Dalton, that promotes Black Hebrew Israelite beliefs. It is homemade, low-budget, and existed in relative obscurity from the time of its release until October 2022.[5] That month, National Basketball Association player Kyrie Irving posted a link to it on his Twitter account and was subsequently suspended by his team, the Brooklyn Nets.[6]









Background





The film was homemade by amateur filmmaker Ronald Dalton Jr. on a reported budget of $8,000.[5][1]





Dalton claimed to have received "divine revelations" beginning around 2010.[7]





Synopsis





The film promotes false Black Hebrew Israelite beliefs that some people of color, including Black Americans, "are the true descendants of the biblical Israelites." One of the ideas shared in the film is that the Jews of today are not actual Jews and they culturally appropriated the religious heritage of Black people and then covered it up.[8] Such a notion has been debunked.[9][10]





The film is filled with antisemitism, including claims of an International Jewish conspiracy that aims to oppress and defraud Black people.[3][11] The film includes many antisemitic tropes, including claims of Jewish power and greed, claims that Jews control the media[8] and claims of Jewish Satanic worship.[12]





The film also uses quotes from The Protocols of the Elders of Zion and Henry Ford's The International Jew, Holocaust denial, attacks on Zionism, and conspiracy theories about the Rothschild family. The film also includes quotes attributed to Adolf Hitler that appear to be fabricated.[8] Another example is that the movie falsely attributes a quote to Harold Wallace Rosenthal about a Jewish conspiracy to control the media; the quote is from a fabricated interview with Rosenthal in the discredited pamphlet 'The Hidden Tyranny'.[13]





Controversy





Director Ronald Dalton Jr. in 2021.





In October 2022, Brooklyn Nets NBA basketball player Kyrie Irving tweeted a link to Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.[6]...





...and here we are 🔚





