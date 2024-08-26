Malachi Martin - WINDSWEPT HOUSE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Windswept House describes a satanic ritual—the enthronement of Lucifer—taking place at Saint Paul's Chapel inside Vatican City, on June 29, 1963. The book gives a depiction of high-ranking churchmen, taking oaths signed with their own blood, plotting to destroy the Church from within. It tells the story of an international organized attempt by these Vatican insiders and secular internationalists to force a pope of the Catholic Church to abdicate, so that a successor may be chosen that will fundamentally change orthodox faith and establish a New World Order.
